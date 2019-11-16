Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,547,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 155,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $139.10 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.32.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

