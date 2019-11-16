VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) Shares Down 1.7%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $31.01, approximately 3,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 105,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return (NASDAQ:DGLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. XR Securities LLC owned 2.35% of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN linked to S&P GSCI Gold Index Excess Return as of its most recent SEC filing.

