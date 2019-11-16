Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Hits $396,586.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Verasity has a market cap of $668,509.00 and approximately $396,586.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017260 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,985,560 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

