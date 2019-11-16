Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 305,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,206. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

