Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.84.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. 11,480,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,247,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.