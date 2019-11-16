Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 577,700 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,380. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $385.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 4.12.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 19,314 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $210,329.46. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

