Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells $101,291.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Reshma Kewalramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,057 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $608,343.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Reshma Kewalramani sold 638 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $120,582.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $209.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $210.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $232.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

