Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.