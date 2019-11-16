Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Caterpillar stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $148.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

