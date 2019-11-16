Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,806,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,007,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,706 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,278,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,671,000 after acquiring an additional 691,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,703,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 343,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,531.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $399,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

