Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,869 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,440 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Umpqua by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,356,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

