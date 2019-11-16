Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 350,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Filament LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

