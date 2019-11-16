View (VIEW) One Day Volume Tops $228.00

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One View token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. View has a total market capitalization of $224,267.00 and $228.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, View has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00239959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.01452622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00143403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About View

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly. The official website for View is view.ly. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling View

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

