Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.62%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,218,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.94. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.72 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

