Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$7.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) will announce earnings of ($7.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 109,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,532. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $13,509,000.00. Also, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410,000.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

