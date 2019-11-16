Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTO. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 592,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

In related news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

