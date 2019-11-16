Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) CEO Curtis A. Morgan Sells 15,126 Shares of Stock

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20.

NYSE VST traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,776,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,263. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. Vistra Energy’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,688,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,123,000 after acquiring an additional 110,135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

