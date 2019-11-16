VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Shares Down 5.5%

VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 71,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 225,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

About VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.