Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down previously from GBX 207 ($2.70)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 191.18 ($2.50).

VOD opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -0.28%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

