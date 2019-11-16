Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.39.

VOD stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its position in Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

