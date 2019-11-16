Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €211.00 ($245.35) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €185.45 ($215.64).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €3.54 ($4.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €183.46 ($213.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,211,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 12 month high of €184.32 ($214.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €166.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €153.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

