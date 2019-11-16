Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.99.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $118.87. 9,531,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 184.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,185,000 after buying an additional 3,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after buying an additional 2,423,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,798,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

