Wanchain Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX and Huobi. Wanchain has a total market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009730 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, DragonEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

