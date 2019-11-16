Warburg Research Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC)

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.33 ($108.53).

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €87.40 ($101.63) on Wednesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a 52-week high of €90.80 ($105.58). The company has a market capitalization of $628.94 million and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

