Warburg Research Reiterates Buy Rating for American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Warburg Research reissued their buy rating on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Warburg Research currently has a $31.30 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.30 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.02.

Shares of ARL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $229.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.62.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 194.53% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

