Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 665,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John F. Levy purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPG stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $826.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $161.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Washington Prime Group’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on Washington Prime Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

