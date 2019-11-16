WAX Reaches Market Cap of $20.86 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. WAX has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $267,007.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00238144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.01446622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00145917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Tidex, C2CX, Bittrex, Huobi, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

