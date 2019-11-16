Wells Fargo & Co Increases Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Price Target to $30.75

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $30.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

WMGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.56, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 839,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

