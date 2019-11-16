Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $23.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.76.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,880,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,725,977.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 425,988 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 115,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 895,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 877,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

