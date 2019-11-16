Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,232,177,000 after buying an additional 1,565,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,703,000 after purchasing an additional 548,699 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Welltower by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,842,000 after purchasing an additional 596,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. 3,185,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,652. Welltower has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.35%.

Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

