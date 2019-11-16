Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 116.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 226.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendys alerts:

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,728.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Cowen downgraded Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.