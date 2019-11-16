WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 115,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $43.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,231.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 61.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.