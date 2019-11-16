Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Up 34.9% in October

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 808,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL opened at $51.54 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

