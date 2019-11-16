Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,522,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Westrock were worth $55,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Westrock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,824 shares of company stock worth $6,386,106. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Westrock from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

