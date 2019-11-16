WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will report sales of $455.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.90 million. WEX reported sales of $381.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,817. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $200.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

