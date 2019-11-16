Whitbread (LON:WTB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has GBX 4,900 ($64.03) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,350 ($56.84).

WTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread to a market perform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank raised Whitbread to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,631.25 ($60.52).

WTB stock traded up GBX 202 ($2.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,386 ($57.31). 898,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,204.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,460.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 2.09. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 32.65 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

