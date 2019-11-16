Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ASX:WHF opened at A$5.16 ($3.66) on Friday. Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 1 year low of A$4.10 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of A$5.42 ($3.84). The company has a market cap of $475.31 million and a PE ratio of 26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 19.75 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$5.07 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.86.

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

