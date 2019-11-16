William A. Koertner Sells 1,353 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MYRG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,629. The company has a market cap of $582.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 3,384.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

