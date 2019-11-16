William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Wedbush upgraded William Lyon Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE WLH traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. 994,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

