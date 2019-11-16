Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Posts Earnings Results

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 59,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 21,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,329.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

