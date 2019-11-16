WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.29.

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

