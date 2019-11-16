Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) rose 14.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 1,989,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,568,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

WKHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,378,428 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,055,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 756.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 948,521 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,447,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 324,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

