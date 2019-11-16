Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WOR. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

