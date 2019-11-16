WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,308,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WSFS Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,556,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after buying an additional 171,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after buying an additional 695,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 3,264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after buying an additional 1,029,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $358,039.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,563.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,398. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

