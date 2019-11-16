Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Xerox has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In related news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

