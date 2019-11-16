XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,459 shares of company stock valued at $374,142. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,479,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

