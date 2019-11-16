Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,812. The stock has a market cap of $992.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $120,040.00. Also, Director James Healy purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,681,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 355,260 shares of company stock worth $9,615,535 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

