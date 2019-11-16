Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to announce sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.59 billion and the lowest is $5.25 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $21.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.04 billion to $21.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.87 billion to $22.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 271,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 129,855 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.