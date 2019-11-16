Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $72,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,784 shares of company stock worth $9,281,816. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $60,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $145,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $219,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXF opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $86.91.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

