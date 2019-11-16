Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Groupon stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Groupon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Groupon by 1,594.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.